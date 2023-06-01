Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 spoilers: A rat in the club?

Do you want to get a little bit more insight when it comes to Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 on FX next week? Well, there may be one word that defines it: Betrayal. The idea of a rat within the club was first hinted all the way back in the trailer and yet now, we are at a point where this story could rise to the forefront. We are anticipating a good bit of drama to come as a result of that, and also in general when it comes to all of the important arcs.

Remember here that EZ and the Mayans have a limited amount of time to move a ton of products, and there could be some pretty dire circumstances in the event that they do not. We don’t think that we’re going to see all-out war or multiple characters dying as a result of this next week, but later on this season? That still feels possible and we’d feel almost silly if we were to rule it out.

One other thing about Mayans MC season 5 episode 4, for those who are not aware, is that it’s directed by none other than star JD Pardo. That comes after this week’s installment was helmed by Danny Pino. All of this serves as a reminder that there is a real sense of ownership that we are seeing multiple cast members have just beyond acting, and this is both exciting and/or pretty darn inspiring to see.

For a few more details on the story, check out the full season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

After a fatal error, the Mayans navigate the dangers of their new trade, forcing an unlikely alliance. Written by Meredith Danluck, Directed by JD Pardo.

The unlikely alliance part of this should be fun to see solely from the vantage point of consequences. If you get in business with the wrong people, there is an extremely high likelihood that it bites you in the butt in some pretty unexpected ways.

