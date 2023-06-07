Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Will you get a chance to see more alongside both Chicago Fire and then Chicago PD? With these shows, there is always something to talk about that! Consider this a function of the fact that there are so many episodes and big stories to tell.

So are we going to have a chance to see any of that tonight? Well, we don’t want to hold you in suspense here — let’s just get the bad news out of the way. Unfortunately, there is no new installment of any of these shows on the air tonight, as we are seeing all of these series push forward during their summer breaks.

Unfortunately, there is one way that this break is really different from any other that we have seen over the past several years: The writers’ strike. Typically when the series goes off the air, you have a clear sense of when it will be back. This is the only time over the past few decades where there have been major question marks, with the other time being in the midst of the global health crisis in 2020. There is no real end in sight with the strike, though it is clear and pretty obvious that the writers deserve everything that they are asking for.

Hopefully, within a month or two we will start to hear more about writers’ rooms opening for some of these shows and from there, we will be able to see some questions answered. Take, for starters, whether or not there is a new doctor coming to Chicago Med, if Taylor Kinney will be back on Chicago Fire, or what’s happening with Ruzek on Chicago PD.

Hopefully, all three of these shows will be back in November, at the latest … but we’ll have to wait to see on that.

