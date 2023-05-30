Chicago Med season 9 spoilers: Will a new lead be added?

We know that Chicago Med season 9 is coming to NBC at some point during the 2023-24 season. Do we wish that we had a premiere date? Sure, but we’ll have to be patient on that. After all, due to the writers’ strike it is fair to assume that we’re going to be waiting for a long time for news on that.

What we are set to wonder in the interim here is actually something rather simple: Are we going to see the medical drama desperately seeking out a new male lead? Or, will they move forward with the cast that they already have?

The reason for this question at present is actually rather simple, as it is tied to the departure of Nick Gehlfuss following the season 8 finale. While you can proclaim that Chicago Med is an ensemble drama, at the same time it does have a core group of stars. Nick was one of the original regulars who was there from the get-go, so not having him is 100% a huge blow. Some of the void may be filled by the rest of the group, but don’t be surprised if there is another new regular cast over the summer.

For us personally, we also would not be shocked in the event that this new cast member is a relatively familiar face. We do think that Chicago Med would benefit from having a little bit more star power at this point to bring in new viewers. Obviously, it has to be someone who works within the budget, but this is a show that has had a good bit of turnover over the past few seasons. It would benefit from some sort of spark.

Is there still a chance that we could see Gehlfuss back for some sort of guest spot moving forward? Sure, but we also would not count on that.

