Chicago Med season 9: How many episodes do we expect?

As we prepare to see Chicago Med season 9 on NBC down the road, why not have a chat about episode count? What are the realistic expectations that we should have for the medical drama, as opposed to what we’re actually going to get?

Just like you would imagine, there are a few different things to get into here, but let’s start off by noting that on paper, the network would probably like to get another 22 episodes of this show — and the same goes for the rest of their One Chicago lineup. So will this probably not happen? It is tied to what is going on right now with the writers’ strike.

Let’s put it this way: Most years, we would see the writing process pick up for most shows following Memorial Day Weekend. That’s not going to happen this year and at present, there is no clear sign that the strike is going to end in the near future. Every week the strike goes on is another week before scripts are written, and that means another week before the start of production. Typically, that happens with mid-July with a show like this.

As of right now, we tend to think that the best-case scenario is that we end up seeing anywhere from 18-20 episodes for Chicago Med season 9. This would be assuming that we can see some resolution to the strike at some point in June.

Why don’t the networks and studios find a way to end this sooner?

That is a really good question — and one that we wish we had an answer to! The reality here, unfortunately, remains that they are dragging their feet, despite the writers’ requests being very reasonable in an era where AI and other technology is serving up so many concerns and fears.

