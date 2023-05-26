Chicago Med season 9: Could Will Halstead still return?

As we prepare for Chicago Med season 9 on NBC down the road, could we see a return of sorts for Nick Gehlfuss at some point? Well, we should say that things are a little bit complicated in regards to Will Halstead’s future.

First and foremost, though, let’s note this: The odds of the character actually turning up again full-time are pretty darn low. There is a specific reason why the finale was written in the way it was, as it allowed for there to be proper closure for Dr. Halstead after so many years. Gehlfuss himself had indicated a desire to move on, and that means giving him time to do some other things.

With that being said, here’s a reminder that this said exit was also crafted in a way where he could could back here and there, if need be. This was important to him. We don’t exactly see the character coming back in the first half of Chicago Med season 9 but after that? Well, we tend to think that anything could still be possible.

In general, though, one of the things that we’re perhaps most curious about is how this show continues to handle a cast that is frequently rotating. In season 8 alone we said goodbye to a couple of major characters, and it wasn’t that long before this that we said goodbye to someone else in April. Also, Natalie departed in the past and we’ve also said goodbye to Connor Rhodes.

What we’re trying to say is that at this point, characters like Maggie, Goodwin, and Dr. Charles are perhaps more important than ever. There are not too many stalwarts within the One Chicago world and you need to keep your constants however long you can.

