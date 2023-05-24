Chicago Med season 9 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following the big finale tonight on NBC, of course it makes sense to want the Chicago Med season 9 premiere date. So, when will it be? What is there to look forward to here?

Well, first and foremost, we should kick things off here by sharing some of the good news that the medical drama has been officially ordered for another season. We don’t think that this is going to stun anyone out there necessarily, but it is absolutely still nice to know! This then brings us into the next order of business, and that is figuring out when it is going to return to the air.

In past years, we would say that this is really not that hard of a question to answer. After all, remember that most seasons of the One Chicago franchise premiere in late September! The problem this time around is due mostly to the writers’ strike. Even though the network still has Chicago Med as a part of their fall schedule, there is still no guarantee it will air then. It does not appear as though there is any end in sight to the strike, but we hope that the networks and streaming services step up to the plate soon. Without writers, there would be no franchise like this!

For now, the absolute earliest we would expect to see the One Chicago franchise back is October, but that is provided that a deal gets done with the writers soon. A more specific premiere date, plus other plans for the future, could be announced over the course of the summer. Keep your eyes peeled.

So what do we want to see moving forward?

We don’t think that it’s going to come as much of a shock, but we do personally hope that we’re going to get more of the characters outside the hospital. We’ve certainly seen a lot of them inside the establishment over the years!

(Photo: NBC.)

