Black Mirror creator used ChatGPT to write episode; the result?

If there is one show that looks at the dangers of modern technology more than any other, it’s Black Mirror. With that in mind, it makes some sense that creator Charlie Brooker would have a few things to say about the use of AI or ChatGPT.

In a new interview with Empire, the writer / executive producer made it clear that he did play around with the technology, but the end result is another reminder that no computer can compete with the creativity of a real human:

“I’ve toyed around with ChatGPT a bit … The first thing I did was type ‘generate Black Mirror episode’ and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is s–t.

“Because all it’s done is look up all the synopses of Black Mirror episodes, and sort of mush them together. Then if you dig a bit more deeply you go, ‘Oh, there’s not actually any real original thought here.’ It’s [1970s impressionist] Mike Yarwood — there’s a topical reference.”

Ultimately, computers are relying on a source to come up with their responses, and that is clearly what ChatGPT did to create its own version of the show’s story. With that in mind, it’s fair to say, even without reading it, that this AI strict is garbage.

Still, the fact that an AI system can produce something even equivalent to this is another reminder that everyone is fighting hard for their future amidst this writers’ strike. No one wants to run the risk of executives deciding someday that this is simply a cheaper, better option than having real writers.

We also wouldn’t be shocked if Brooker himself wrote a full Black Mirror episode inspired by all of this someday … but it remains to be seen if any of that is in this upcoming season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

