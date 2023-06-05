Black Mirror season 6 posters: ‘Beyond the Sea,’ ‘Mazey Day’

Are you ready for the premiere of Black Mirror season 6? We sure hope so, as it will be coming your way very soon! Come June 15 the latest batch of episodes from Charlie Brooker are going to arrive and of course, within those we will see some thought-provoking stories and hopefully some great surprises.

In leading up to these shows arriving, we are happy to share a number of new posters courtesy of Netflix. You can view them here; ready on for some additional thoughts.

Beyond the Sea – This one is especially notable for starring Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, and Kate Mara. There are some discussions about whether or not it is tied to “USS Callister” from the past, but it’s hard to say anything for sure before watching it. (The image above is similar to the poster.)

“Mazey Day” – This is probably the most mysterious of the known episodes, as the poster shows a woman holding a camera, while someone in the foreground puts up their hand to seemingly cover a flash. Is this some sort of take on celebrity culture?

“Demon 79” – The poster feels very akin to Kill Bill or a similar action movie of that nature. The slogan here is “From the depths of hell to the North of England.”

“Joan is Awful” – You have Schitt’s Creek alum Annie Murphy starring on this show, which seems in part to be about her watching a show on a Netflix-like service where she is featured as a character … and played by Salma Hayek?

“Loch Henry” – This seems to be a take on true crime, and the title makes us think that we are heading up to Scotland. Odds are, this will be a send-up of a lot of British crime dramas.

A part of us wishes we knew more about all of these episodes, but isn’t the element of surprise a part of the fun with this show? Let’s just say that you can certainly make that argument here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Black Mirror, including some more video footage

Which Black Mirror season 6 episode intrigues you the most right now?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







