The White Lotus season 2: Complications of big Emmy change

Is The White Lotus poised to be a big winner at the Emmys a little bit later this year? Let’s just say that it could be quite complicated.

Just like you would expect with this and virtually every other show under the sun, there are a lot of complicated reasons why the Mike White – HBO series could be facing a competitive road to a lot of wins this time around. If the show was classified as a Limited Series again (which it was in season 1), you can argue that it would stand a great chance of sweeping a ton of categories. However, the problem is that it really isn’t a limited series. You have a returning cast member in Jennifer Coolidge from season 1, and her storyline as Tanya is directly carried over from some of what happens in Hawaii.

According to The Wrap, it seems to be the Emmys themselves who decided to make The White Lotus compete in this category, even though there are some obvious problems that come along with it. Now, it has to compete against Succession, Better Call Saul, and so many other shows. We do tend to think that it will score nominations, in particular for the series plus Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and maybe Theo James. However, how many winners will you have? Coolidge, for now, is the only one we’d bank on.

Perhaps if Jennifer was submitted as a lead, things could be a little more spread out … but if that happened, then you have a situation of her running opposite Sarah Snook, the overwhelming favorite in that category right now. Here, her biggest competition may be Rhea Seehorn from Better Call Saul, which is coming off its final season.

Odds are, The White Lotus will keep this same Emmy designation for season 3, so we would say to prepare for that here a little bit in advance.

