Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Jeremy Renner teases end of filming

As many of you may be aware at this point, the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere is coming on June 2 — it’s less than a month away!

Here is the crazy thing, though — while you wait for the show to premiere, filming is actually still going on in Pittsburgh! They are close to being done, but they have not made it there just yet. In a new post on Instagram, here is what Jeremy Renner himself had to say:

BTS . Kingstown. We’ve been here in Pittsburgh, Pa for the entire year so far. Our end is near bestowing a new beginning for the fans. I’m tired , but coming out of this stronger than I came in . Thank you all for the love and support. See you June 2.

This season was the biggest test for Renner yet, given the fact that this was his first acting job since his near-fatal snowplow accident that required an extremely long recovery. He is still getting better day by day, and it’s admirable that he was able to push himself to get back on set and working with a lot of other people he loves. This season looks to be every bit as intense as the ones that we’ve seen so far, and we don’t think the foundation is going to be changing that much in the community. In between life in the prison and outside of it, there are going to be just as many problems for the Mayor as we’ve come to expect over the years.

Is there going to be a season 4 down the road?

Nothing is official at the moment but for now, we remain hopeful — if the viewership is there and Renner is interested, there’s a good chance that the Mayor will be coming back.

