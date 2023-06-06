Blue Bloods season 14: A needed change for Eddie?

We understand that change within the world of Blue Bloods can be a pretty unfamiliar concept. After all, it is not one that the writers are all that willing to embrace a lot of the time! This show has such a comfort factor that there is always a real feel of a dramatic shakeup. Heck, we just spent a full year with Erin debating if she wants to run for District Attorney, only for her to realize that she didn’t want the job.

In a way, you can recognize that this is at least a chance in her thinking — and we know that Jamie had a lot of change last season with his new position. Is it time for something more for his wife Eddie? It feels that way.

For those of you who remember, it was actually Vanessa Ray’s character who was thinking about advancement from her post even before Jamie. Yet, in what still remains a questionable decision, the writers decide to make him a Sergeant first. We actually think it would have been a fun role reversal if she was the one in charge there, but here’s the thing: There is a chance you can promote her character now. Jamie doesn’t have the same position, and she’d still be able to do some stuff in the field here and there.

In general, it’s only natural for cops to evolve in their careers, especially one in her particular spot. Danny already is a detective and while he could still rise up the ranks, it feels like where he needs to be. We already know, meanwhile, that Frank probably won’t retire until a possible series finale. If there is one character who could benefit from a change, it’s Eddie.

Also, it’d be nice if change for her was not just deciding to start a family — we’re not opposed to the idea, but her getting pregnant at some point is the most predictable outcome. Due to the writers’ strike there is a long way to go before season 14; we’ll see what the writers decide.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

