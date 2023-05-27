Blue Bloods season 14: How many episodes can we expect?

We recognize at this point that we are going to see a long wait until Blue Bloods season 14 eventually arrives on CBS. While technically the Tom Selleck series is a part of the fall schedule, there is a good chance that the show won’t actually be on until at least November, if not later.

What are we trying to say here? Well, that’s simple: You are probably going to be disappointed if you are expecting the same 20-21 episodes that we’ve seen the past couple of years.

Let’s break things down further for a moment. For those who are not currently aware, the writers’ strike remains very-much ongoing and while we’d love to say that we are near a solution, we are not. All parties involved are still stalling out and at the moment, there is no clear end in sight.

When could this change? Well, it is our hope that the networks and streaming services step up to the plate soon and as a result of that, we see some significant movement in the right direction. We would love nothing more than to hear that there is a new deal by the end of next month; if that happens, we do think we could get somewhere between 18-20 episodes for season 14 without a problem.

The most important thing to remember here is simple: The writers want to get back to work. They are just fighting for a future that extends beyond just the next couple of years! They are also doing battle with AI and a number of other forces that are causing some serious impediments to their financial future. Hopefully, by at least the end of the summer we will have more to share when it comes to an exact episode count. Make no mistake that this is absolutely something we want!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

