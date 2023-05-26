Blue Bloods season 14 premiere: Should you expect time jump?

We do recognize that the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere will be coming to CBS eventually, just as we also recognize that we are facing a long wait. Is that idea? No, but here’s a reminder that the writers are not facing an ideal situation, either. They would love to be back to work, and of course, it is mostly just a matter of when that is going to happen.

Regardless of whenever the show does come back, though, there is one big question to think about here in the time jump. Are we going to see something like this? Well, the answer to think may be a bit more complicated than one would first assume.

After all, let’s go ahead and frame it like this: This is not the sort of show that really prioritizes all that much giving you explicit leaps forward. Typically the show is either set in real time or, at the very least, something close to it. We tend to think that this is going to be relatively similar moving into the new season. It may not spell out for you that it is several months down the road, but it could be assumed.

Given that season 13 did not end with any particularly cliffhanger, we don’t think there is some immediate pressure to pick up where the show left off.

One other thing to expect

Since the return date for season 14 could be pretty ambiguous due largely to the strike, we’re not sure that any story will be timed so much to important events or holidays that are going on in the year. Instead, we wouldn’t be shocked if the writers opt for a little more of a timeless approach to their stories here.

Do you think that we are going to see some big time jump entering Blue Bloods season 14?

