Blue Bloods season 14 filming: The current expectations

If you are excited to see Blue Bloods season 14 eventually arrive on CBS, it is hard to blame you! Unfortunately, we also have a feeling that we will be waiting for a long time to see it.

So what can we say right now? Well, that’s rather simple. The show has been renewed, and that at least gives us comfort that it will be back during the 2023-24 TV season. The big mystery at this point comes via when in the season that is going to be.

After all, remember that the writers’ strike remains ongoing as of this writing, and there is no clear indicator right now as to when that will be over. While it would be wonderful if it were done tomorrow, the most important thing remains that the writers get everything that they are asking for.

Typically, new seasons of Blue Bloods kick off when you get around to July but for the time being, our expectation is that it will be a little bit later than that. If production does kick off in either August or September, there’s at least a chance that the show could still premiere in 2023.

Are we going to get a smaller episode count for season 14?

For the time being, we are moving forward with that expectation. Is it possible that something else will be announced later? Absolutely and if that is the case, we’ll just be happily surprised with what we get on the other side. We just don’t want to get our hopes up or get some expectations that are going to be hard for the show to match. Typically, a show like this only has so long to film in a specific window for all episodes to be ready during the May sweeps.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

