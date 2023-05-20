Blue Bloods season 13 finale: Erin not running for District Attorney!

We knew that there would be some surprises on the Blue Bloods season 13 finale, but the biggest one came via Erin Reagan. After spending most of the season planning to run for District Attorney, the character dropped some shocking news at the end. She has decided, at least for now, not to pursue the office.

In a press conference at the end of the episode, Bridget Moynahan’s character decided that she is exactly where she “wants to be.” Why is that? A lot of that has to do with the fact that she wants help victims in need, and she realized that she wouldn’t quite be able to do that if she was in a higher position the same way. She would be too busy dealing more with the politics and the red tape of it all.

Is she still qualified to be DA? Certainly, and we do still think that this is the character’s endgame. Yet, this was a decision that Erin clearly decided to make on her own.

We do think that there are going to be some people out there who are frustrated about this, and may even feel like this whole Erin story was wasted time. The counterargument was that she realized that there are some more important things out there than just ambition, and she may also have a future with Jack!

Of course, for Blue Bloods the show we do tend to think that this was a less risky move, as well — this is not a political show, and throwing Erin into the DA’s Office would have come with its own challenges. Now, we get to see more of business as usual with season 14 … but who knows? Maybe there will be a few different twists and turns coming up, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

