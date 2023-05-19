Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date hopes for Tom Selleck, cast

In the wake of tonight’s big finale, it makes all the sense in the world to want a Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date at CBS. So what can we tell you at this point? We know it is always nice to get as much information as possible.

Alas, we do have to say at this point that this situation is a little bit more complicated. Where should we start off here? Well, let’s note first and foremost that there is a renewal for more featuring Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast, but this did not happen right away. The show’s future was complicated by budget issues at the network; it eventually came about thanks to the cast agreeing to take a pay cut, which we are of course pretty grateful that they decided to do.

Of course, even with the future of Blue Bloods cemented, that still does not mean that we are going to be seeing any more of it in the near future. As so many of you may know, there is currently a massive writers’ strike impacting the TV industry, and it is making an impact as to when we are going to see season 14 arrive on CBS. In a perfect world, we would love to see it back in September or October, especially as the show is currently listed on the fall schedule. However, there is no indication that the WGA strike is going to be ending in the near future. Because of this, we could be waiting a good while longer to get more of the show — it could even be early 2024!

As much as we would love new episodes of the show as soon as possible, it’s important to remember that without quality writing, there is no show. We hope the writers get everything they are asking for, and that the situation can be resolved over the next couple of months.

In the interim, we will have more news as it trickles out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

