The Bachelorette spoilers: See Charity Lawson full cast photo

As you get yourselves prepared for the premiere of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson, we have arrived at another tradition today.

After all, ABC has now officially revealed the full cast photo featuring the new lead and all of her men! Even though there are 25 contenders this time around, it actually feels like substantially less due to the way that these people are organized. Is this one of the smaller night one casts we’ve had in a while?

In general, we do tend to think if there are a few things that are going to make this season different from some of what we’ve seen in the past… so where do we start? Well, it is worth noting that this is the first full season since the departure of Mike Fleiss from Bachelor Nation, and that may allow the producers the ability to deviate a little bit more from the traditional form — also, we tend to think the show needs to be aware of all the competition that is out there. It is hard to think that The Bachelorette is now the most-popular reality show of its kind, given that we are in a world now that also features Love is Blind and some of the other various off-shoots at Netflix.

Somehow, we tend to think that this show needs to find a way to get more creative, avoid cliches, and also keep some of its longtime fans all at once. It just needs to be a little more fresh and who knows? Maybe the presence of someone innately likable in Charity is going to help with that.

Remember that the premiere of The Bachelorette is coming on Monday, June 26; you can see the full photo of her with the men over here.

