The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity Lawson’s guys, hidden talents

Are you ready to see the premiere of The Bachelorette on ABC? We know that Charity Lawson’s journey is technically weeks away.

Still, that isn’t going to stop us from previewing what’s ahead, or discussing some of the cast members who will be front and center! If you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview that features some of the men showing off their hidden talents. A lot of this is pretty silly but in all honesty, did you expect anything less? The whole idea preseason is to make a lot of the viable contenders appear relatively endearing, and you can add more depth or identify some of the villains once the show is actually underway.

Some of the talents are ridiculous — the guy talking about his skills microwaving things has to be joking here, right? Hey, we do give props to the guy who can juggle water bottles, since that is not a particularly easy thing to do.

If you want to get a few more specifics on all of the guys (at least in terms of names and jobs), feel free to look below…

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

Christopher “Chris,” 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.

John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.

Ahmad Khalid “Khalid,” 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Nicholas “Nick,” 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio

Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

We will say that most of these jobs are pretty normal — and then you have “world record jumper.” What in the world? We also have to say that “yacht captain” and “underwater welder” are just two pretty-cool jobs and it would be great to hear about these on the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

