The Bachelorette spoilers: New look at Charity Lawson’s season

As you prepare for the premiere of The Bachelorette a little bit later this month, why not celebrate and dive into some new footage!

For most of the past few weeks, much of the marketing campaign for this season of the show has been geared a little bit more towards Charity Lawson herself; now, we’re starting to get a better sense of some of the guys. They come from all walks of life and while some of them could be a perfect match, some others have the potential to cause a lot of “foolishness.” That’s at least how Charity puts it in one of the latest previews for this upcoming season.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a far better sense of what lies ahead, including some arguments, plenty of tears, and also the suggestion that Charity could take a rose away from a guy. We don’t want to overly inflate anything here since we have seen an instance of this happening before on this show. Still, isn’t it rather shocking when it happens?

By the end of this season, we really hope that our leading lady finds the right person. We do recognize that a lot of people out there watch for the drama, but we do still want to hope that there can be true love at the end of the day. That does give a little bit of extra viability to the franchise, and we do think that the show needs it. The Bachelorette had a nice run for a good while with the leads ending up with their final-rose recipient for a good while, but things have changed significantly over the past several seasons.

This season will officially be coming your way on Monday, June 26. Prepare accordingly!

What do you most want to see on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette?

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

