The Bachelorette spoilers: Meet Charity Lawson’s men!

Are you ready to see Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette premiere? We hope so, given that it is right around the corner this month.

So to better set the stage here, why not go ahead and meet some of the guys you’ll be seeing try to woo her over the next several weeks? Just like you would imagine, these men come from a wide array of backgrounds and all bring something different to the table. One of them, hopefully, will be Charity’s fiance by the end of the season.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video that features a lot of the guys, though they are really-tiny clips that don’t give a lot away about who any of these people are. We should also note that this is all the cast on their best behavior, as this was done before everyone met Charity and put their best foot forward. Things always get different when you put everyone together.

One other thing that we are curious about entering this The Bachelorette season is this: It is the first season following the departure of creator Mike Fleiss from the franchise. Will there by any changes to the format because of that? We certainly think that this show needs a fresh coat of paint, especially when newer shows like Love is Blind are dominating the reality TV space at this point.

When are we getting a full trailer?

Well, let’s just say that we’re anticipating something else come out over the next week or so! After all, there isn’t that much time left until the premiere. Also, remember the rather simple fact that production has been done for long enough for some footage to be edited together.

