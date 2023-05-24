The Bachelorette video: Behind the scenes with Charity Lawson

Next month on ABC, there is absolutely a lot of great stuff to prepare for — especially for those excited for The Bachelorette featuring Charity Lawson!

For everyone out there eagerly anticipating the show’s return. There are a number of things that we know already. Take, for example, the fact that the season has already been filmed. At this point, we are just waiting to see how the network is going to promote it, and when we are going to see more footage all about what lies ahead.

Of course, the #1 thing that we want to see from the show right now is a trailer with some sort of legitimate footage for what lies ahead — but clearly, the network is taking their time when it comes to releasing some of this. Today, we do at least have a new behind-the-scenes look at Charity and how she prepared for the promotional shoot for her season. If you head over to the link here, you can see some of what we are talking about here! This is a fun little preview into what setting up these shoots tends to look like.

So what do we most want to see from this particular season? We don’t think it’s altogether complicated! This show is really about romance, and we do hope that there are some possibilities to see some of that play out. There is always going to be drama, so we wouldn’t be shocked at all about that. It’s what happens when you put a lot of big personalities into one place and then have them compete for a single person!

Of course, let’s also hope that there is someone in this group who is worthy of being the next Bachelor. Otherwise, we may be stuck waiting to see if they emerge from Paradise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette right now, including other updates

What do you most want to see with The Bachelorette starring Charity Lawson?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







