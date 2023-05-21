The Bachelorette promo hypes Charity Lawson’s reign

The premiere of Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette is slated to begin on Monday, June 26 — why not celebrate with a new promo?

To day, we know that the folks at ABC have kept a lot of the finer details about this season under wraps, not that this comes as some sort of enormous surprise. After all, what incentive do they have to give anything away from now? Filming wrapped up recently and now, they can slowly roll out some of the promotion.

The new promo for the season (watch here) does not exactly give much away when it comes to the men, the romance, or the drama ahead. However, it does give you a good sense of how Charity is being positioned as a Bachelor Nation Queen ready for her reign to begin. It’s a powerful, striking series of images, even if the show has done the rose motif so many times that it almost feels boilerplate at this point.

Charity is a likable lead who came across as super-genuine during Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, so it’s not hard to figure out why ABC wanted her for this role. With that being said, of course the big question mark moving forward is whether the guys will produce some compelling television around her. Whether it be The Bachelorette or The Bachelor, the contestants tend to really drive the story more than the leads. Their presence, beyond of course the love story, is meant to be as someone to react to the metaphorical storm all around them.

We hope that this season is of course entertaining but, beyond this, that Charity finds a great guy at the end that she can really build a future with. We recognize that the franchise doesn’t always have a great track record, but several Bachelorettes have found long-lasting partners. Here’s to hoping it happens here.

What do you want to see on Charity’s season of The Bachelorette?

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

