Succession season 4: Why did Brian Cox submit as Emmy lead?

There is a new surprise out there within the world of Succession season 4, and this one is not actually tied to the story on the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brian Cox has decided to submit himself as a Lead Actor in a Drama Series, which would put him up directly against his co-stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin. It is a surprising move, given that presumably, he won’t be able to garner much momentum given the death of Logan Roy in episode 3.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

So why make the move? It may be a function of how Cox sees himself on the show, but also his sentiment that his character was killed off a little too soon.

With that being said, we do think his presence in this category creates a lot of interesting dynamics and/or scenarios moving into the rest of the Emmy race. If Cox gets a nomination over some full-time lead actors, it could lead to some controversy. Also, it would likely mean that three out of the (potential) six nominee slots would be from the same show. That’s unusual for a Drama.

Who would be the favorite in this category?

Personally, we’ve championed Culkin for a long time, who deserves even more love and adulation than he has received for playing the complicated Roman Roy. However, Jeremy Strong may end up being more of the conventional favorite among voters. This is most likely going to be the heart of this race, but you have to wonder if any vote-splitting happens that allows for someone else to get a spot.

In general, just be prepared for a lot of Succession all across the board for its final season. It is poised to dominate most categories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Succession, including more thoughts on the finale

Who do you think from Succession is most likely to win the Actor in a Drama Series Emmy?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! After that, come back around for even more insight you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







