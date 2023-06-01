Succession season 4: Nicholas Braun on possibility of Greg spin-off

Now that we’ve made it to the other side of the Succession series finale, of course we think there’s room to talk spin-offs! We are discussing one of the biggest shows of the past several years, and there is going to be a real curiosity to see what happens next with some of these characters!

Unfortunately, the reality here remains that this is almost certainly not going to happen. Creator Jesse Armstrong has shown almost zero interest in the idea and at least for now, everyone else involved in the show seems to be following his lead. That includes Nicholas Braun, who plays of course Cousin Greg.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what the actor had to say about the possibility of coming back as this all-familiar character:

I don’t think that’s something that Jesse wants to do or I want to do, because I think what we’ve made here should be a stand-alone thing. I was watching the finale for the first time when everybody else was, and I felt like it hit every note possible. And, unexpected notes. Like the kids being so joyful. I knew about the “Meal Fit for a King” scene, but that scene was just better than you could imagine. You felt so much fun between the siblings. I felt like the ride that Jesse put us on is just the end of the story. And for us to try and spark up a Greg spinoff … look, if he figures something out, which he’s always said, “If I figure out a way to extend this, I’ll come talk to you guys.” And if he figures out a way, then I’d follow him down that road.

For now, Greg technically seems to have a job with Tom as the Waystar CEO, but he’s also viewed publicly now as “Judas” for trying to sell out Matsson’s plan to Kendall. It’s going to take a while to have any other reputation, not that he had all that much of a great one in the first place.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

