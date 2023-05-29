Succession season 4 episode 10: Brian Cox, Sarah Snook on finale

Following last night’s epic Succession series finale, it is fantastic to hear from the key players involved, no? That includes of course family patriarch Brian Cox, who did return for a brief scene over the course of the 90-minute spectacle.

It has been weird not having Logan Roy around in the present for a huge chunk of the final season and yet, the character had to go at some point. His death sent shockwaves through the world of Waystar and even with him gone, his ghost still haunted everyone. Kendall even tried to become him, and his failures in doing that may define much of his life.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

In a post on his Instagram Stories, here is some of what Cox had to say about his big farewell to the series:

We have now come to the end. And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing. It was on it’s [sic] way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart. Yours ever.

To go along with this message, Sarah Snook also posted a powerful message on her own account:

It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department. The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all.

I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.

It is equally hard to describe the ways in which we will miss this show, which may be in the top five of HBO’s greatest crowning achievements ever — and that is saying something, considering their history. The story could have gone on longer, but after watching the finale, it does feel clear that it ended at exactly the right time.

Related – Check out more of what Jeremy Strong had to say about the Succession series finale

How are you going to remember the Succession series finale?

Be sure to let us know now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay here for some other updates as the story progresses.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







