Succession season 4 episode 10: Jeremy Strong on Kendall’s loss

We’re almost a day removed now from the Succession series finale and as a result of this, we’re still trying to emotionally unpack everything.

It goes without saying that following what transpired to Kendall Roy, we absolutely needed to hear more from Jeremy Strong. This is a guy who, for better or worse, really puts himself into the shoes of his character. His methods have generated both discussion and criticism, but we can say with confidence that nobody took the end of Kendall’s story harder than him. This is a guy who sacrificed everything to come out on top, and we don’t think he will ever come back from his failure. You can even argue that the last time we saw him along the water with Colin may be one of the latter moments of his life.

Speaking on the show’s official podcast via The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Strong had to say about his charracter’s endgame:

“Kendall goes in a sense Icarus flying as close to the sun as he possibly can. And we’ve seen this character attempt again and again to sort of summit this mountaintop and fall a**-backwards down to the bottom of the lowest ravine … I felt that the journey through this was winding the bow back as far as it could possibly go to reach its final target, which is someone who has finally lost everything. He’s lost his father, he’s lost his morality. He’s lost in a sense his soul. He’s lost his brother and sister, he’s lost his children. He’s lost love, and he’s lost his ambition, which is a defining thing in his life.”

We do think that Roman will recover from what happened; in a way, we think he may be relieved that the saga is over. Meanwhile, Shiv’s stance is a little more complicated in that she’s power-adjacent despite deserving it more than Tom. Kendall, however, will certainly never recover from this. He’s burned so many bridges that he no longer has any place that he can walk.

What do you think happens to Kendall Roy following the Succession series finale?

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

