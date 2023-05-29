Succession series finale: Is Tom officially now the new CEO?

We knew entering the Succession series finale that there was potential for all sorts of spectacular fireworks — and for Tom, there’s a big win.

There is no need to beat around the bush here, so let’s just go ahead and make it clear: Matthew Macfadyen’s character is now the CEO at the end of the day. Of course, is he really going to be altogether happy at the end of the day?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: Tom actually is a little more qualified for this job than any of the Roy siblings. He does have a substantial amount of work history that is separate from just the identity of his father. Actually, that is one of the reasons why the character has been chosen by Matsson. He’s not going to be a distraction, and he will follow instructions in exactly the way that Lukas wants. That is what he wants at the end of the day.

So where will Shiv stand in all of this?

Well, we do think she’s still hurt by the fact that 1) Matsson played her in part and 2) it is Tom that actually holds the power more than her. Yet, he did grab for her hand at the end of the finale and with that in mind, we actually think that the two are going to be together. It’s still a crazy thing to think about given all that they’ve gone through, but in some way, maybe that makes them all stronger. They’ve basically said everything that they can say to each other already — don’t they have to move in a more positive direction from here?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

