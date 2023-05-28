Succession season 5: Why isn’t it happening? About the end

Why are we not getting a Succession season 5 at HBO at present? Given the show’s rampant popularity, why wouldn’t you wonder?

The first thing worth noting here is that once upon a time, there was conversation around there being more of the Jeremy Strong series. At the start of season 4, it seemed like there was still a faint possibility — creator Jesse Armstrong was leaning towards it being the end, but that was decided upon closer to the end of production. This is when the cast and crew were officially clued in and with that, they had to say goodbye.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

So why end the show here? This is not some huge, super-controversial decision. Rather, this is just what was decided by Armstrong as the right way to say goodbye. It is worth noting that he comes from the world of British television and by and large, it is known for telling these sort of stories with a defined beginning, middle, and end. In general they don’t let shows overstay their welcome and in this case, Succession is ending on the highest of high notes.

With this same thinking in mind, it also does not appear as though we are getting a spin-off, despite there being plenty of reasons and arguments as to why it could happen. There’s just not a lot of incentive to greenlight something at this unless the idea could match or even top the original, as opposed to take away from it.

The best thing to hope for

Right now, it is ultimately quite simple: That Armstrong writes another show at some point. We don’t think it will be hurried along, and nor should it be. We’d like to see him come back with something that is totally different and unique in its own right.

Related – Get some more news all about the Succession series finale right now

Are you sad that there is no Succession season 5 coming to HBO?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







