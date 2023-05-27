Succession series finale: The Tom – Triple Play theory, explained

As we do get ourselves prepared for the Succession series finale set to air on HBO tomorrow, let’s dive into another theory, shall we? Out of all of the ones that we’ve heard so far, this one is rather fascinating just for one simple reason: A name. Or, to be specific, a last name.

A TikTok video from Nameberry.com has gone viral over the past 24 hours, one that claims that the ending of the show is in plain sight and tied to the name of Tom Wambsgans. This is a particularly unusual name, so it has to mean more than it would seem at first … right? Well, this is where things start to get a little bit more complicated, and this is worthy of a deeper dive.

The TikTok video argues that Tom’s last name could be a reference to Bill Wambsganss, a fairly-unknown baseball player whose professional career ended literally a century ago. His one claim to fame is that he turned an unassisted triple play during the post season.

So how does all of this relate to the Succession universe? Well, the name may suggest that in the series finale, Tom manages to, without any assistance, take down all three of the Roy siblings and end up on Tom. There are Tom fans out there who have already been rooting for this, and it is easy to argue the name does mean something.

However, the one bit of evidence against this theory is rather simple in its own right: This name could be a reference to the season 3 finale, when Tom already stabbed Shiv and the other Roys in the back. If he was to do that again now, would it be overkill?

If nothing else, this is all another fascinating bit of content to think about for the time being.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

