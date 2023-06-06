Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3 spoilers: More on Isabella’s arc

What exactly are we going to learn about Isabella over the course of Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3? Quite a bit, and that may include a few surprises!

As we move a little bit deeper into the season, there are obviously a multitude of things we need to learn about. One of the biggest ones revolves a little bit around the relationship between Megan and Isabella, who got through a lot almost immediately after the latter’s arrival in Chatham. A lot unfolds, and all of this culminates with us eventually learning that Luke is dead, one year later. How did that happen? Well, that may be one of the big things that that could be revealed over time.

For Isabella, along the way we’re also going to bee a pretty poignant journey of self-discovery. This is clearly someone who entered this world with a very aura around her, but this could end up changing more and more over time. Here is some of what Lexi Underwood (who plays the character) had to say on the subject to Deadline:

“Over the span of 10 episodes, we get to see a young girl who’s doing her best to uphold this image or maintain this facade that she feels she’s had to put on due to her life prior to [Chatham]. I feel like there’s a lot of trauma that we get to unpack with Isabella. She has issues when it comes to attachment and when it comes to her need for validation … While Isabella has had everything that she wants, she hasn’t had everything that she needs. And while being in Chatham, I think that that’s the first time where she really discovers that what she needs is pure love, care, acceptance, validation and the space to just be vulnerable.”

Is the Luke mystery a big selling point for this series? Absolutely, and there really is no denying that. However, the characters are what inform the mystery and keep that going. The more we are invested in Isabella and Megan together, the better the show will be as a whole.

