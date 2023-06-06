Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Bloody Knuckles’

Following the big, two-hour premiere event today, what lies ahead moving into Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3 on Freeform?

The first thing that we can say here is pretty simple: From here on out, the show will be moving to a once-a-week format. The way that season is starting is actually pretty similar to what FX is doing with a lot of their programs. It starts with them giving you two episodes in order to get you fully immersed in the story. After that, we get one a week the rest of the way. Be prepared to see a lot of drama, of course, but also more of the series navigating through periods of time. Cruel Summer is a completely new story this time around, but you can feel echoes of the past throughout.

Below, you can see the full Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

In Summer 1999, Megan and Isabella bond during an overnight at the Chambers’ cabin. Luke tries to stand up to Brent but ends up causing more problems for his dad. Suspicions are raised after fingerprints are found on the gun that shot Luke.

It’s honestly not that complicated. Our hope is that moving forward, we are going to have a chance to see viewers come on board who watched the first season. With so many people getting rid of cable these days, there is always a concern of erosion — even with some streaming options out there. Also, it is not lost on us that season 1 premiered a long time ago and you never know precisely how many people are going to be coming back at the end of the day. At the very least, this is something to think about.

