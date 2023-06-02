Cruel Summer season 2 spoilers: Any connections to season 1?

As we prepare for the Cruel Summer season 2 to premiere to arrive on Freeform, of course it makes some sense to reflect on season 1. Yet, at the same time you may have heard some of the reports already that this is an anthology series and with that, the new season is largely a separate story.

Now, let’s get back to that word “largely.” As it turns out, there will be some sort of connection to the first season in Cruel Summer moving forward — but it does not seem as though we are going to learn much about it in advance! Speaking on this subject further to TVLine, here is what executive producer Michelle Purple had to say:

“We’re playing in the same world in the sense of it’s just a few years later. So there’s a tie to Season 1, but we’re not going to tell you [what it is]! You guys have to find it!”

It is possible that this reference could be obvious; or, it could serve as more of an Easter egg. We know that season 2 takes place in the Y2K era, so it is a few years after what we saw back in the first go-around. We’d tell everyone to watch closely, but we tend to think that they are going to be doing this anyway! The first Cruel Summer season was one of the biggest shows in Freeform’s history, and we tend to think that season 2 has the chance to be something similar.

At the end of the day, though, so much of it will depend on the quality of the story this time around, and that is a hard thing to gauge in advance. Let’s just say that a good bit of patience is going to be required here.

