Cruel Summer season 2 premiere spoilers: A look at a new chapter

Next week on Freeform you’re going to have a chance to see the Cruel Summer season 2 premiere — won’t it be great to get this show back? It has been over two years now since the first season premiered, and that is honestly an eternity for a show catering to a younger audience.

Nonetheless, we have it on good authority that this new batch of episodes is going to have some really exceptional stuff from start to finish, especially when it comes to giving us a better sense of what life was like in 1999. Remember Y2K? Well, some of you might who remember all of the paranoia and chaos that was out there around that time. We do imagine that this new season is going to give us a sense of some of that fear, but also how much technology was shaping every aspect of our lives.

To get a few more details on the June 5 premiere, take a look at a few specifics from the synopsis below:

In Summer 1999, small-town computer genius Megan resents the arrival of outgoing and mysterious foreign exchange student Isabella. Little does she know how her life will change by Summer 2000.

What’s so interesting about this particular synopsis is that on one level, you are dealing with a story involving two young people that could be set at any particular period of time. So what makes this particular period so special? Well, nostalgia sells … but that’s the only reason why this is happening, and that will play out over time.

For Freeform, the real hope has to be that they can catch lightning in a bottle again within this and through that, make Cruel Summer just as big of a hit as they did the first time around. We know that doing this may be easier said than done.

