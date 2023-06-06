Platonic season 1 episode 5 run time: ‘My Wife’s Boyfriend’ hints

Later tonight on Apple TV+ you will have a chance to check out Platonic season 1 episode 5, otherwise known as a show that should be the next big comedy.

Let’s start here by reminding you of the following for a moment here — Ted Lasso is over and with that in mind, viewers are going to be looking for something else on the service, right? There are a lot of laughs to be had here, and Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen are pretty spectacular as the dysfunctional duo of Sylvia and Will.

So far, the episodes of this show have had a run time more indicative of your standard TV comedy, and have not gone into some of the further reaches that we’ve seen with Ted Lasso this past season. Is that going to continue?

Well, based on some early info that we’ve got about episode 5 (titled “My Wife’s Boyfriend”), it does still appear that this show is practicing some restraint. This upcoming episode is going to be running for a solid 33 minutes and that’s it — though we do still expect a lot to be crammed into a relatively short period of time here.

As for what you can expect…

Well, this episode is going to be the one where Sylvia’s wife Charlie could start to feel threatened by Will being such a substantial part of her life. With that in mind, don’t be altogether shocked here in the event that there is some tension when the two spend a little more time together. It feels like things are going to get more and more destructive over time here — certainly, there’s going to be a lot of comedy in a lot of what we see.

It is possible that the episodes will get a little bit longer closer to the finale, but that may be a bridge that we cross when we get around to it.

