Fear the Walking Dead season 8 spoilers: Who is Frank?

We know that there is another episode of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 airing on AMC this weekend but for this article, we’re looking far ahead.

With that in mind, why not go ahead and introduce another new character in Frank? According to a new report from Deadline, Isha Blaaker has been cast in the “pivotal” recurring role, though there is not a lot of other information out there as of this time. We do tend to think that this could be an adversary, or someone tied to one of the show’s major characters.

In general, we do think the following is true: If you are going to be bringing someone new into the show at this particular point in its run, their part has to be pretty darn important. Otherwise, you really do have to question what in the world the creative team is doing! We do hope that we are moving forward to a place where Morgan and a lot of the other characters are able to find something that resembles closure.

Do we expect an altogether happy ending for everyone? Probably not, mostly because of the fact that this is a bleak world and bad things do happen. Someone is probably going to die before the end, and we don’t exactly think that the zombie virus is ever going to be cured. Yet, we have seen that there are ways for certain characters to still have a life and in general, that is probably the sort of thing that you have to hope for here at the end of the day.

Remember there are two more episodes left in season 8 before a long midseason break; there is a lot that could happen in that span of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

