Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5: Will Grace die?

As a number of you most likely know at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5 before too long. This episode could prove to be brutal, and it’s also going to raise some key questions.

Take, for starters, whether or not Grace is going to get out of this season alive. This woman has already survived so much already and now, she’s been bitten. Sure, Morgan is telling her that he’s going to get her to June, but how much can really be done in such a short span of time?

Well, we know that this is the final season and obviously, the tension is going to be at another level because of that. We don’t think that anyone can be all that surprised about that. Given that we’re closing in on another hiatus, there’s also a chance someone else could die beforehand. Could we really lose Grace? We hope not obviously, but you never know with a show like this what’s going to happen.

Also, we don’t want to rule out a possibility that the writers are going to pull off some bait-and-switch here. Isn’t this the sort of thing that we have seen time and time again within this franchise? You think that you are going to lose one character, only for the story to veer off in some totally unexpected direction. We’ve seen it happen so many times here over the years, so it could certainly happen again.

At this point, the only character we feel confident we’re not going to lose is Morgan, and that is simply because we have spent an extreme amount of time with him already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

