Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5 spoilers: Time is ticking

Want to learn a little bit more about Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5? Well, this one is going to be big, to say the least.

For those who have not heard as of yet, this season of the zombie drama is just 12 episodes, and it is also going to be the final one. That means that there is going to be so much more intensity from start to finish, and you have to be prepared for that.

The title for this upcoming episode is “More Time Than You Know,” and there is a lot of irony in this. After all, the reality is that a lot of these survivors don’t have much time at all. One wrong move could end everything, and that’s without even accounting for some unexpected twists and turns that could be coming their way as we move forward. Things are going to get messy — and also violent.

We wish that the official Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5 synopsis offered up a lot of scoop. Unfortunately, this is all we have for now:

The heroes fight the clock and PADRE’s forces.

Given that battling PADRE has been a huge part of the show all season, can you really be shocked that we are here? Well, you shouldn’t be. We would be somewhat surprised if this storyline is resolved by episode 6 — which is going to be when the show goes on hiatus for a long period of time.

How will this series eventually end?

We know that there is some much chaos in a lot of these storylines you see over the course of time — yet, we also still want to think there is hope for the future. Morgan has tried so much to help others; wouldn’t it be nice if a little more help was thrown his way?

Related – Be sure to get some more information on The Walking Dead: Dead City, the next spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5?

Share some of your thoughts and expectations right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







