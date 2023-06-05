And Just Like That season 3: Could Kim Cattrall have larger role?

We know that we’ve yet to see And Just Like That season 2 and yet, here we are discussing a season 3! Why do that? Well, it’s largely because there is suddenly a lot of potential for it.

Let us start by mentioning this — we never expected for a split second that we would be seeing Kim Cattrall back in this world as Samantha Jones. She has been so adamantly against it and because of that, we never expected that there would be an opportunity to have her back.

Yet, here we are now, in a situation where we are waiting to see what this season 2 gig looks like for her. What we know at present is that the actress filmed her appearance on her own, without any other co-stars present. It looks like it is going to be a small cameo, so this is not going to be some huge, epic scene with a ton of characters around.

Is it possible that this scene does set up something more? In theory sure, though we should note that there is not a season 3 renewal confirmed as of right now. Also, it’s a little different for Cattrall to do this for a day than to come back and actually shoot scenes with everyone else.

For the time being, we’re going to just assume that this appearance is just a one-off gift to everyone who loved the Samantha character over time. We would be surprised if it ever turns into something more permanent, but we do have a feeling that the door is going to be left open from a production standpoint. We certainly think that this is going to be something fans want to see, mostly because of the fact that Samantha is such a popular character.

Related – Get some more news on And Just Like That right away!

Do you think we could see Kim Cattrall moving into a possible And Just Like That season 3?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







