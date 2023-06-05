FROM season 2 episode 8 promo: Boyd has a plan…

As we prepare to check out FROM season 2 episode 8 on MGM+ this weekend, what story is going to take center stage? Based on the latest promo, we can at least make a guess.

Let’s start off here by at least noting that entering this episode, Boyd seems to have a good sense of what he is going to do as the next phase of his plan. Smiley is gone; is there a way to use the results of that autopsy in order to press onward?

Based on the promo that is out there for episode 8 (“Forest for the Trees”), Harold Perrineau’s character has a conversation with Kenny about dipping some of the bullets in Smiley’s bile. That was the only part of his insides that seemed to be even remotely human, but if there is something infectious here, you can then use that to spread into the other monsters and kill them.

Honestly, this is the best plan we’ve seen a lot of these people have … but the problem here remains that there isn’t a whole lot of unity among the group as a whole. Everyone seems to have their own priorities at the moment, and that includes Jim continuing to try and prove this is all an experiment. Not everyone even knows what Boyd is up to at the moment!

There’s a part of us that wonders whether or not this whole group should just get together to talk all of this stuff out. With that being said, since when do people ever agree on anything? The odds of that happening here are slim to none, so we’re not shocked that people want to take some matters into their own hands. We just still think that this is going to end up in disaster for a number of these people. How can it not?

What do you want to see when it comes to Boyd’s story moving into FROM season 2 episode 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

