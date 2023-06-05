FROM season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Jim’s big risk?

We certainly think that entering FROM season 2 episode 8 on MGM+ next week, there is potential for so much carnage. Some of it could come courtesy of the monsters; however, there’s also a chance a little bit will come courtesy of the humans.

With the latter in mind, why not talk a little bit more about Jim for a moment? We know that he has been pushing this angle for a good while that everyone is living as a part of some grand experiment. He also seems to have an ally-of-sorts in Randall now.

So what’s going to happen next for these two characters? Well, based on the synopsis that is out there for this episode, it seems as though we’re going to be seeing the character do something rather dangerous. Is this a big risk in order to prove his theory? That is possible. There is also a chance here that he or Randall accuses one of the other residents of being some sort of mole to the people running said experiment — and just like you would imagine, that causes a fair share of problems in its own right.

Could Jim actually die?

We wouldn’t rule it out but for us personally, we tend to think the more likely scenario is that Randall goes and as a result of that, Jim either drops his suspicions or goes completely crazy in his efforts to prove something. After all, if the two actually make a step forward in proving a part of their idea, there is a chance that something else forces them to take a step back. This has been a big law of this universe for the vast majority of the series.

What are you the most excited to see as we move further into FROM season 2 episode 8?

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

