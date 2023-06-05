The Idol season 1 episode 2: Series star offers defense of story

As we prepare for The Idol season 1 episode 2 on HBO this weekend, it is clear that the story will only become more intense. So far, you can argue that this is about the pitfalls of celebrity and some of the people the come in contact with. It hasn’t been easy to watch, and we know that a lot of reviews have been negative.

Now, here is where things get complicated. In a new interview with The New York Times posted over the weekend, series star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye noted that viewers “need to see the whole show” in order to understand the full journey and the purpose of what we have seen. However, will every viewer commit themselves to that? We’re not the biggest fan in general of the binge-watching model for TV, but in general we actually think that this would be a better course for a show like this.

In the same piece, Tesfaye’s co-star Lily-Rose Depp made it clear that she was well-aware that not all audiences would care for the show going in:

“We always knew that we were going to make something that was going to be provocative and perhaps not for everyone. That was a draw for all of us … I don’t think any of us were interested in making anything that was going to be, you know, fun for the whole family.”

We certainly think that the numbers for the series premiere are going to be strong, but the real test here is going to be where things progress over the rest of the season. We could see a drop-off — or, who knows? The curiosity in this story may turn out to be an appeal for a lot of people, really in spite of the subject matter.

