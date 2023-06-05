The Idol season 1 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Double Fantasy’

Next week on HBO, you are going to be seeing The Idol season 1 episode 2 — what can we say about it at this point?

First things first, we should note that the title here is “Double Fantasy” and on some level, that alone makes it feel a little bit like fool’s gold. Characters could be presented one way, only for another surprise to surface. We don’t tend to think that Jocelyn knows exactly what she’s getting into at this point, and her attempt to bring her career to new heights could lead to her crashing and burning. We know already that this is going to be a dark show, and we’ve seen enough of Sam Levinson over the years to know a little bit more of what that means.

Do you want to get a few more details now about what’s coming? If so, we suggest that you check out the full The Idol season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

After clashing with her team over her album’s first single, Jocelyn pushes herself to the limit on the set of her new music video, while Nikki sees potential in backup dancer Dyanne. Later, Tedros introduces Jocelyn and Leia to Izaak and Chloe from his inner circle.

Of course, one of the biggest questions we’re left to wonder right now is just how many viewers will stick around for the next episode. We do think that it’s pretty clear that this is not going to be a show for everyone, and a lot of the early reviews were negative. Can the writing prove over time that there is something deeper beyond all the style and the controversy? If this is going to be a really memorable story at the end of the day, that is something that the creative team will need to sort out and evolve within the first few episodes. We know it takes some shows a while to find a voice, but there isn’t the luxury of patience here.

What do you most want to see moving into The Idol season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keeping coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







