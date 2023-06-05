The Idol season 1 episode 2 trailer: Jocelyn fights back?

After the premiere tonight on HBO, there was an extended preview for not just The Idol season 1 episode 2, but for the weeks ahead. So what did we learn?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off by saying this: Tedros is going to waste no time trying to make his impression on Jocelyn. Why is she so susceptible to him? It feels a function of the fact that he allows her to “be herself” … or at least convinces her of that. He is better at telling her what she wants to hear than anyone else, but how much of it does he really mean? Is this so much more about control?

Based on what we are seeing, it does feeling like you are going to see Tedros try to rally to give Lily-Rose Depp’s character more and more control of her life, but we do wonder whether or not we are going to be seeing him take some of that control for himself.

We don’t think this story is going in anywhere near a good place for a lot of these people. Jocelyn feels like she stands to lose just as much as she gains. Meanwhile, we do think that eventually, Tedros is going to stand a chance of being exposed. Is he running a cult, or something that feels like it? That is certainly possible.

What we do at least hope for when it comes to this story moving forward is a character or two who can project a little more likability into the story. The Idol so far feels endlessly dark, and at least some other shows within this genre offer up some opportunities for humor here and there along the way. This one just hasn’t shown to be capable of that so far.

