The Rookie season 6 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Punch Card’ details

You are going to be waiting Tuesday, May 7 in order to see The Rookie season 6 episode 8 — so what will the story will be like?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note that “Punch Card” is the title for this episode, and we are curious to see how certain parts of it are going to play out. After all, we’re still hoping for more news on the Bradford / Chen front, and that the breakup that we saw with the two of them is not something that is necessarily going to stick.

So what more can we share? Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 6 episode 8 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

After a mafia-related mass casualty, the team is tasked to keep the peace at the hospital. Lucy and Celina work together to investigate the suspects behind the attack. Meanwhile, Tim and Aaron embark on a metro ops mission.

Based solely on reading that alone, the bad news here is that we don’t have much when it comes to a Chenford progress report, and there’s a chance we could be waiting through the end of the season to get a better sense of what’s really ahead for the two of them. (We remain optimistic.) Along the way, the show does seem to be sticking to their guns when it comes to delivering a great deal of danger on all fronts, and we don’t think that they will be steering clear of that at all moving into the finale.

What will happen in the finale?

Well, there isn’t a ton of info about that as of yet, but our feeling is that there will be one of the most dangerous situations that we’ve seen Nolan and the crew facing in a rather long time.

