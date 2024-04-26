Survivor 46 episode 10 spoilers: Reward Challenge drama?

This weekend you are going to see Survivor 46 episode 10 arriving on CBS — so what sort of madness is going to be front and center this time?

If you want to reflect quickly on what happened in episode 9, Hunter got blindsided with an idol in his pocket, and this is right after Q looked to be a target by almost everyone in the game. Moving forward, you can still argue that he is a sitting duck — even if you think that he’s a jury goat at this point, that’s still a spot that he takes away from just about every other person that is out there in the game. It’d be a miracle if he makes it to the final three.

Now, what can you actually expect to see moving forward? Just go ahead and check out the full episode 10 synopsis:

“Run the Red Light” – Castaways compete for the biggest reward of the season, and an outburst resulting from the reward challenge could lead to a strategic shift in this week’s target. Then, an eerie sense of agreeability around camp causes castaways to second guess their vote before tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 1 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

The first part of this is important largely for one simple reason: We have seen so many examples over the years of vote-offs that come because of bitterness over a reward or people being left alone to talk through scenarios. We do wonder if something happens to make other players more aware of how tight Charlie and Maria really are — it feels to us like they are the most obvious duo in the game, and that could end up being seen as a major threat moving forward. (Kenzie and Tiffany certainly created some distance last night, so that may not be as much of a concern.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 46 now, including a few more details on what’s next

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 46 episode 10 when it airs next week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







