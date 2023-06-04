Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: The hardest part of the long wait

For everyone out there who is excited to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, you probably know already a long wait is ahead. The big question is just how long we are thinking about here.

At present, the writers’ strike is still ongoing, and there does not appear to be any specific end in sight there. It is our hope that we will see a resolution on this month, but this is still one of those situations that it takes however long it takes. The writers deserve a fair deal, and we hope that there is an opportunity for them to get just that at some point soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Of course, the biggest challenge amidst this long hiatus is not knowing what the story is going to look like and for the Paramount Network, not knowing how to promote it. Think about it like this — we know that this is the final season of the flagship show, but do you really promote it like that? You also want people to watch a spin-off, which could actually have a lot in common with it.

Also, admittedly it is hard to sell a product when 1) nothing has been filmed and 2) you can’t guarantee when it airs. We know that the dream is to get it back at some point in November, but how can you guarantee that? For now, all you can really do is cross your fingers and hope that everyone has a chance to get back to work sooner rather than later.

Of course, we are already expecting this final season to be one full of dramatic twists and turns — and of course, we wouldn’t be shocked if we see John Dutton die at some point during it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including some other updates all about the future

Is there anything that you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are more updates ahead.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







