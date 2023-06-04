Is Ride new tonight on Hallmark Channel? More season 2 hopes

Is Ride new tonight on Hallmark Channel? Are we going to dive back into the world of the McMurray family once again?

After what we’ve had a chance to see over the past several weeks, we wouldn’t blame anyone out there for wanting more of the show. Unfortunately, this is where we also have some rather unfortunate news to share, as it’s not going to be happening tonight. Last week was the season 1 finale!

So what does the future hold at present for this show? Well, let’s just say that for the time being, things are very-much still ambiguous. There is no renewal as of yet, even though we are hopeful that there will be more. Are things complicated right now due to the writers’ strike? Absolutely, but this in no way inhibits the network from coming out and announcing that they are bringing the show back for more episodes. They can very much still come out and do that — they just have to get that announcement out there. The first season ended in a way that should leave you wanting SO much more!

Now, provided that we get a renewal in the next few months and the strike is resolved (pay the writers!), we are hopeful that there will be a chance to see something more from this world at some point next year. Hallmark does traditionally turn around shows on an annual basis, with some exceptions to the rule here and there.

In general, we do think that a season 2 would simply do a good job of evolving everything that we saw the first time around here. Think in terms of action, drama, romance, and of course stories about family — after all, that is who is at the center of the show!

