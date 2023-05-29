Ride season 2: Beau Mirchoff on current renewal odds

Following the events of last night’s finale on Hallmark Channel, is there any hope at a Ride season 2 down the road? What are the realistic chances?

Of course, it goes without saying that if you are reading this article, you are probably doing whatever you can to cross your fingers and hope for the best. However, you may also be well-aware of the fact that nothing here is guaranteed. We’re in a relatively uncertain time for the industry at large, but we can at least tell you what some important players on-screen are saying about the chance to come back for more.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Beau Mirchoff (who plays Cash) offered up about the possibility of coming back to do more:

I don’t know. I don’t want to jinx anything, but I mean, fans seem to love it, the ratings are pretty good. More people are discovering it, that’s really cool. Sometimes, shows need a little time. It’s a really great show. I think they’d be silly not to give it a second season.

It is true that this is a show that may need even more time to grow its audience, given that over the past few weeks it has been up against everything from Succession to Magnum PI, the occasional sporting event, other premium-cable competition, and a whole lot more. A lot of patience is sometimes required with a lot of these shows to get them multiple seasons with a dedicated audience.

For the time being, we can at least say this — the ceiling with Ride is incredibly high, thanks mostly in part to the fact that it’s a part of a Western genre that we know is incredibly popular. The longer it goes, the more that people are probably going to find out more and more about it.

