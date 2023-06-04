The Orville season 4: Is it renewed yet? Where things stand

It feels like this weekend is an especially great time to discuss the future of The Orville. Why is that? Well, there is a pretty simple reason.

For those who are unaware, June 2 was the one-year anniversary of the premiere of The Orville: New Horizons, an absolutely brilliant season and some of the best sci-fi we’ve seen so far this decade. The season told beautiful, mesmerizing stories with spectacular music and special effects. It was the total package, and it has been a thrill to see more viewers discover it every month since.

With all of this being said, here we are, currently still in a state of suspended limbo, waiting for some more news as to its future. The show has not been formally canceled at Hulu. However, there is no clear timeline as to its future, either. Critics and fans seem to want more, but as of right now, the show is falling victim to bad timing more so than anything else.

We know it could be easy to sit here and say that the writers’ strike is playing a massive role in whether or not the show could return, but we don’t think that’s it. (Sidebar: Writers’ deserve what they are asking for.) The state of prolonged suspension for this show started long before the strike, and it feels like it is tied mostly to one thing more than any other: Changes within the industry at large. Networks and streaming services both are desperate to cut costs, companies are being consolidated, and there is a lot of stuff happening on the business end of things.

Make no mistake: The Orville is an incredibly expensive show to produce. That won’t change moving forward. It could take some clever economics to bring it back, and all of the other changes in the industry are getting in the way of negotiations. We’re hopeful that there will be more news announced later this year, but we still need more patience … and yes, we know it’s hard to ask for that after such a long wait in the first place.

