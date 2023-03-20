The Orville season 4: Seth MacFarlane explains renewal wait

We know that there is a ton of interest out there in seeing The Orville season 4 at Hulu — and that is probably not much of a surprise. The third season was an absolute gem, and created such fantastic and nuanced stories within the sci-fi world. It is the sort of thing that you see and are immediately excited to get more.

Unfortunately, that still has not happened, and are now more than six months moved from the most-recent episode of the show airing.

So is there still a measure of hope? In a word, yes — for some evidence, all you have to do is see what creator Seth MacFarlane had to say on the subject of the show’s future on Twitter:

The industry is in the midst of a time of upheaval and transition. I wish I could provide a definitive answer to [questions about the show’s future]. At the moment, all I can say is that I remain… cautiously optimistic.

So what is the transition being discussed here?

We know that there are some questions out there about the long-term ownership and future of Hulu, and that could be one component. Another issue is just that a lot of broadcasters and streaming services are in the process of cutting down costs for many of their programs, and we tend to think that this could also be playing a role. The Orville is an expensive show to produce, and that requires more effort ahead of time to prepare and budget out.

MacFarlane has certainly been involved in plenty of talks over the show’s future the past several months, so when he says “cautiously optimistic” we tend to believe him. Nothing is a guarantee, but there are still reasons for hope! Let’s just hope that something gets announced over the next several months.

